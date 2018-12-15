“Prosecutors failed to take the statement of the suspect’s sister-in-law and did not inquire why did the uncle transfer his nephews to hospital and left the suspect bleeding at home for an hour without taking her along. The mother was said to have suffocated her children with a pillow and doing so does not leave any marks or bruises on a victim’s neck. One of the children had bruises and injuries on his neck, so why didn’t prosecutors try to find out what had caused those marks! Meanwhile the knife with which prosecutors had allegedly accused my client of having used to slit her wrists was not recovered … why was not it found! The knife was not found when crime scene investigators examined the house,” lawyer Al Sayegh argued before presiding judge Habib Awad.