Dubai: A man accused of filming a woman secretly when she was in the shower at a shared accommodation in Al Rashidiya has gone on trial, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Sunday.
The 38-year-old Sri Lankan defendant peeped through a small hole in the bathroom wall and secretly filmed the woman with his mobile phone in December 2018.
He has been charged with breaching a woman’s modesty and privacy and sexually abusing her.
“I was having a bath when I noticed a mobile phone camera peering at me through the bathroom’s exhaust fan opening. I yelled for help and the camera owner escaped,” the 22-year-old Sri Lankan victim said in official records.
She said that the opening in the wall was close to the defendant’s room.
“The man used his phone to take my pictures while I was naked,” she said.
Dubai Police arrested the defendant who confessed during investigation that he had followed the victim and used his phone to take her pictures in the nude.
However, he later denied the charges. The man remains under custody and the ruling is expected on February 26..