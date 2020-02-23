The bustling Bur Dubai. Picture used for illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai: Two Pakistani men rescued an Indian housewife from chain-snatching when she was walking with her daughter in Dubai.

According to official records at the Dubai Court of First Instance, the 41-year-old Pakistani man was sitting near a supermarket in Bur Dubai when a 23-year-old fellow Pakistani tried to snatch the chain of an Indian housewife while she was walking on the road in November 2019.

“I saw her walking with her daughter and the defendant pulling the chain from behind her neck. He failed in his attempt and escaped. But the woman was yelling for help. So I chased him on foot with another man for about 500 meters and overpowered him,” the Pakistani man said in records.

The two Pakistani men found that the chain-snatcher had pepper spray with him. But they managed to restrain him until the arrival of the police patrol.

“He couldn’t take my chain but the attempt injured my neck. Two men helped me and restrained the suspect,” said the 32-year-old Indian woman.

The defendant admitted to his act at the Dubai Court of First Instance on Sunday.