Dubai: A man has gone on trial for allegedly showing up naked at a woman’s house and attacking police, a Dubai court heard on Monday.

Police responded to a report of 21-year-old Emirati man seen naked at a house in Bur Dubai in August 2019 and the Arab national woman who reported the incident said he was a friend of her son.

“While we were questioning her, the defendant went outside the house and returned back. She claimed that he entered the house several times without permission. She was scared to report him but when he entered the house again she decided to alert us,” said a police officer.

The two officers asked the defendant to get inside a patrol car but he refused, the court heard. Police also tried to tie his hands but he pushed one of the officers and hurt his lip.

“I held him from behind and he kept striking me with his elbow,” said the officer. “My mate tried to help me control the defendant but he kept assaulting us until we managed to put him inside the patrol and take him to the police station.”

Medical reports revealed that both officers suffered swollen lips and minor injuries to their legs and shoulders.

Public Prosecution charged the defendant with physical assault.

The defendant confessed to the charge during questioning.