Six month sentence and bloody money of Dh1.4 million due for January 2018 incident

Fujairah court. Image Credit: Atiq ur Rehman/Gulf News

Dibba: An Emirati mother who lost her seven children in a house fire in Dibba Fujairah in January 2018, has been sentenced to six moths in jail, while being ordered to pay Dh1.4 million in blood money, it was ruled on Tuesday by the Fujairah Appeal Court.

The court found the mother guilty and responsible for the death of her children.

In November 2019, Dibba Fujairah Court acquitted the mother of negligence.

However the Fujairah appeal court found the mother guilty and issued its verdict.

The woman in her 40s was charged with negligence under the 2016 Wadeema Law, which safeguards children in the UAE from neglect and abuse, after she went out and allegedly left her children locked in a room.

The children died of carbon monoxide poisoning after a fire broke out in the living room due to faulty lighting.

The mother had claimed she was at home at the time of the blaze but police soon discovered this wasn’t the case and she had locked them inside of a room where they suffocated.