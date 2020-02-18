Both were charged with resisting arrest and assault, son was on drugs

Dubai: A woman bit the arm of a policeman as he tried to arrest her son, a Dubai court heard on Tuesday.

Police from Al Rashidiya were dispatched to a house in Al Warqa in September of last year after a dispute was reported between a 22-year-old Emirati man and his brother-in-law.

“The brother-in-law had been assaulted by the defendant,” said a police officer. “We found the defendant outside smoking and I showed him my ID and asked him to step inside the patrol when he started resisting,” the officer added.

The defendant cursed the officers when they tried to handcuff him and asked his family members to help.

“His mother tried to stop us from arresting her son and held my hand before biting my left arm,” said the officer.

Both the man and his 45-year-old mother were eventually arrested and taken to the police station.

Medical reports showed that the woman’s son was under the influence of drugs when arrested.

Reasons behind the initial altercation between the accused and his brother-in-law were not disclosed.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the mother and her son with resisting arrest and assaulting officers.

Both denied the charges at the Dubai Court of First Instance on Tuesday.