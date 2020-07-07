Dh40,000 was offered to the woman to prevent her speaking to police

Dubai: A businessman has gone on trial accused of sexually abusing a female employee, a Dubai court heard on Tuesday.

A 25-year-old Indian woman testified that the defendant had sexually abused her several times since she joined the defendant’s company in Al Qusais in November of last year.

“He told me that he hired me because he loved me,” she said. “He invited me to join his family’s celebration with his birthday and I went to the hotel but found him alone. He wanted to have an illegal affair with me and touched my body, but I refused and left,” she added.

The victim didn’t report the incident but the defendant continued harassing her at work.

“In December 2019, he came to me and touched my backside. I was crying and left the office. He called me asking not to tell the employees what had happened.”

The 40-year-old Indian defendant promised her that he will leave her alone but after one week he abused her again.

A 29-year-old Indian employee in the same company testified that the defendant used to abuse other female employees in the company and they resigned.

“I saw him abusing her and advised him to stop. Later he called me saying he had a problem with the woman and asked me to give her Dh40,000 in order not to report him to police but she refused,” the employee said.

The woman reported the incident to Al Qusais police station.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with sexually abusing the woman.