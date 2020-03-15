Killer even stopped to pick up a meal before turning himself in to police

Dubai: A man murdered his girlfriend and then drove around Dubai for 45 minutes with her body in the front passenger seat - even stopping to pick up a meal - before turning himself in to police last July, it was recorded in court on Sunday.

According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the 27-year-old Indian defendant discovered that his countrywoman was having an affair, so he killed her by slitting her throat before eventually turning himself in to officers at Al Muraqabbat Police Station in Deira after parking the car inside the station’s parking lot.

“I was surprised when he entered the police station because he had blood on his clothes,” said a police officer in court. “He was terrified and told me that he had killed his girlfriend,” the policeman added.

Officers arrested the defendant and went outside to check on the car which had heavily tinted windows.

“The body of the victim was on the front seat and there were signs that indicated her throat had been slit. I found a big knife on the backseat covered in blood,” added the officer.

The defendant admitted to the officer that he had been in a romantic relationship with the victim for about five years but had recently discovered that she had been cheating on him and speaking with other men.

He decided he wanted to put an end to her cheating and so met her in a parking lot behind Burjuman shopping centre, but not before sending the victim’s family an email stating that he would kill his girlfriend if they didn’t come to a solution to her alleged cheating.

“I was shocked when he gave me a print out of the emails that he had sent that was covered in blood,” said the officer. “After two hours of talking with her inside his car, she provoked him saying her family didn’t want him to be her husband.”

The defendant said he became furious and stabbed her in the chest before cutting her throat.

He then drove to a nearby restaurant and ordered a meal and a bottle of water.

He had his meal inside the car and drank the water before driving around the city for 45 minutes until he finally decided to hand himself to police in Deira, which is about 4.5-km away from where the couple had originally met in Burjuman earlier that day.

Dubai Public Prosecution said that the defendant admitted to killing the woman.

Surveillance cameras in the area recorded the defendant’s car in a parking lot with the victim stepping inside the car at 9.37pm. The car didn’t move away until 11.30pm.

The defendant has been charged with premeditated murder and prosecution has asked for the death sentence.