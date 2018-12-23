Dubai: An investor has been jailed for six months for punching a salesman and breaking his front teeth in a restaurant washroom.
In November 2017, the Jordanian investor, 31, stormed into the washroom of a Chinese restaurant in Al Muraqqabat and punched the Yemeni salesman in his face, because the latter had cursed his mother.
On Sunday, the Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the Jordanian accused of consuming alcohol, beating the Yemeni victim and causing him a 5 per cent permanent disability in his front teeth.
Presiding judge Mohammad Jamal said the accused, who pleaded not guilty, will be deported.
According to Sunday’s judgement, the accused will also pay Dh21,000 in temporary compensation to the Yemeni victim for moral, mental and physical damages.
The victim testified that the accused followed him into the washroom at around 11.30pm, where he punched him in the mouth. “He looked me straight in the face and asked me if I knew him. The, he suddenly landed a strong punch on my mouth. I lost my balance and fell on the floor and the defendant continued beating me,” he said.
An Egyptian witness who was dining at the restaurant said he saw a waiter running into the washroom after hearing loud noises. “I followed him to the washroom and saw the accused beating the victim,” he said.
An Egyptian woman who sat at the table beside the Yemeni man’s, testified: “I saw a group of men holding back the defendant and another group was holding the Yemeni, who was bleeding. The victim angrily took his belongings from his table angrily and I heard him cursing the defendant’s mother.”
The ruling remains subject to appeal within 15 days.