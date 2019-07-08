Dubai: An Emirati man was sentenced to three months in jail by the Dubai Court of First Instance for assaulting two police officers after a two-hour car chase in Dubai last December.

The incident occurred when a Lexus car with three men inside was followed from Al Ghusais to Al Barsha with the police from respective stations involved.

“The driver refused to stop the car and fled at high speed,” said a police officer. “The car stopped on the hard shoulder of the road and the three men ran out.

“After 30 minutes we saw them driving a Mercedes,” the officer added.

They parked the vehicle near a villa and one of the passengers fled while the driver and another passenger stayed in the car.

“The driver and the passenger weren’t in a normal condition,” added the officer. “It seemed if they had taken some hallucinogenic substances.”

As the officers tried to arrest the men, one of the defendants, a 31-year-old Emirati man, hit one of the officers in the abdomen with his elbow and kicked him in the leg while resisting arrest.