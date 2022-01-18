Dubai: A young Omani man has succumbed to wounds he sustained after an empty glass bottle fell on his head while he was having dinner with a friend at a restaurant in JBR, Dubai.
Suleiman Ibrahim Al Bloushi was transferred to Park View Hospital in critical condition as pieces of glass had penetrated his skull. His condition deteriorated due to his critical head injury, which led to his subsequent death on Sunday.
The bottle was thrown from a high-rise building near the restaurant where the victim was sitting with his friend.
Dubai Police have arrested an expat who threw the bottle that caused the injury leading to the victim’s death.