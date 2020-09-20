The Dubai Courts building. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: An Iranian man has been accused of impersonating another person by using a forged identity document, to marry a woman in Dubai.

A court in Dubai heard on Sunday that the 52-year-old defendant had married the Iranian woman in 2007 after lying to her about his real name because he didn’t have any identity document.

According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the couple had family disputes and divorced in 2018.

The 38-year-old Iranian housewife asked the defendant to have an ID and a passport issued for their son, but he told her that he had impersonated another person right from the beginning because he did not have any document under his real name.

“He introduced himself to me in 2007 with a different name. We went to Dubai Sharia Court for marriage and he presented a health card carrying his picture and name. After divorce, I kept asking him to have a passport issued for our son, but he kept delaying it,” said the Iranian housewife on record.

“Finally, he told me what his real name was. I went to the police station to report the incident.”

Dubai Police arrested the defendant who admitted that the marriage witnesses, including his brother-in-law, knew his real name. “He said that he had used the health card as he did not have any other document. He said his son is now 12 years old and that his former wife’s family know his real name,” an Emirati policeman said on record.

Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the defendant with forging an official document, using it and presenting false personal information to government officials.