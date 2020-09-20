Dubai: A man was kidnapped and locked up for six hours by two expats in Dubai who put out lit cigarettes on his body, the Dubai Court of First Instance heard.
The Nigerian victim was kidnapped by a group of his countrymen in Dubai after disputes between his relatives and the brother of one of the defendants in Nigeria.
The 34-year-old Nigerian defendant planned to kidnap his countryman after receiving a threat from the victim’s family in Nigeria that his brother would be killed.
He sought help from three other countrymen to kidnap the victim in May this year from his residence in Bur Dubai.
The 23-year-old second defendant, who works as taxi driver, used the vehicle for the kidnapping.
They tied the victim, put him in a taxi and went to Sharjah.
The victim was physically assaulted by the defendants and the first defendant recorded the assault and sent the video clip to Nigeria.
According to Dubai Public Prosecution, the victim was locked up for six hours and they put out lit cigarettes on his body.
After they allowed him to leave, the victim alerted Dubai Police.
Police then arrested the defendants. Others are still at large.
Police found the video in the phone of the defendant.
Two Nigerian men were charged with kidnapping and assaulting the victim.
The next hearing will be on October 18.