Dubai: UAE Federal Drug Prosecution has referred a European woman accused of trading cocaine in Dubai to the criminal court.
The 34 year old, who was allegedly found to possess 56 grams of drugs for trading, claimed that she brought the drugs for her personal use.
According to official records, the Anti-Narcotic Department at Dubai Police received a tip-off about the defendant possessing cocaine and that she was selling it to others.
Dubai Police set a trap to arrest the woman, who was contacted by a police source to buy drugs for Dh9,500. She was arrested last September in Dubai Marina.
“We learnt that she was selling cocaine to a police source. We set a trap with her in cooperation with the police source and was arrested when the source gave a signal to the policemen as she took the money,” said the 36-year-old Emirati policeman in official records.
Police found five pills of cociane in her possession and she claimed that she brought the drugs from her home country through Dubai International Airport.
“We searched her residence and found more drugs and a scale.”
During police interrogation, the defendant admitted to selling the drugs.
However, she denied possessing the drugs for trading when she was questioned by public prosecution and claimed that she brought the drugs for her personal use.
The defendant’s lawyer has asked the court to clear his client of trading in illegal drugs.
The case has been referred to the Federal Court of First Instance in Abu Dhabi for a verdict.