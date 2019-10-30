The victim, a 37-year-old Moroccan saleswoman, met the 36-year-old Jordanian defendant while she was working in a shopping centre. Picture for illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: A man has been sentenced to life for raping a woman inside his flat after promising to marry her, a Dubai court heard on Wednesday.

The victim, a 37-year-old Moroccan saleswoman, met the 36-year-old Jordanian defendant while she was working in a shopping centre.

“He wanted to marry me and I agreed,” said the woman. “I told him to go to my parents, so we can marry officially. There were ups and downs in our relationship as he consumed alcohol,” she added.

In July 2019, the defendant invited her for dinner at a restaurant, but instead he took her to his flat in Warsan.

“He prepared dinner and later started touching me. He was also drinking alcohol. At one point, he physically assaulted me and I tried to escape,” she said.

The defendant allegedly raped her and went to sleep, leaving her in a state of shock.

He later dropped her to her workplace, but she went to the police station and reported the incident.

According to Dubai Public Prosecution, the defendant admitted that he had a sexual affair with the victim but medical reports showed that it was forceful.