Sharjah: A body of man was found hanging from a tree in the Al Dhaid area of Sharjah, police said on Thursday.
The body was found in the early hours of Thursday morning by a passer-by in a deserted farm.
Police did not identify the man but said he was of Asian origin.
The body was found hanging with a piece of cloth.
Officials from the Criminal Investigation Department and forensic experts inspected the scene of the incident.
The body was transferred to Al Dhaid hospital then to the forensic laboratory for an autopsy to determine the cause of the death.
Police said an investigation was underway but ruled out foul play.