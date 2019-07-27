Etisalat employee causes company losses of more than Dh800,000

Dubai: An etisalat employee has been accused of forging documents to sell 180 SIM cards and 156 smartphones to achieve his sales target, and causing his company losses worth Dh870,120, the Dubai Court of First Instance has heard.

The 26-year-old Pakistani defendant was charged with forging documents as a result of which his company obtained SIM cards, phones and accumulated bills of more than Dh800,000 between January and November 2016.

According to official records, the company discovered the crime in 2017 following a complaint from the sales department.

A 49-year-old Palestinian official in the company testified that the defendant committed violations by using forged documents with fake names to purchase 180 post-paid SIM cards and 156 smartphones.

“The applications have no IDs for the customers. He confessed to making the fake applications in order to reach his sales target,” said the Palestinian official in records.

The defendant claimed during interrogation by Dubai Public Prosecution that he didn’t check the documents or their validity because he didn’t get enough training from the management.