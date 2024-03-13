Dubai: Dubai Customs inspectors confiscated a live snake, and a stash of items believed to be used in witchcraft — including a monkey’s hand, dead bird, amulets and spells — from of a traveller upon landing at the Dubai International Airport.

The items seized from an African passenger were proven to be used in acts of sorcery, according to authorities here.

One of the airport inspectors recently found the suspicious items claimed by a traveller. As per protocol, the passenger was moved aside, for closer inspection.

Live snake, items used in witchcraft

Following a manual search, the Customs officers found a live snake inside a plastic box wrapped and hidden in the passenger’s claimed luggage.

As the search continued, more suspicious items were found: a hand of a monkey, a dead bird, eggs wrapped in cotton used in sorcery, spells, talismans, and tools containing scraps of paper.

The seized items were transferred to the competent authority, the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, for inspection.

The department reported that these objects, thought to have magic powers and to bring good luck, are used for witchcraft and sorcery, but end up deceiving people.

Authorities stressed that these practices pose danger to society; they threaten the security and safety of society as the trickmasters manipulate people’s minds and exploit their vulnerabilities.

“Dubai Customs recognise the threat posed by these materials, which can manipulate and deceive individuals,” Customs stated.

The department offers training and educational programmes to instruct inspectors on the diverse types and forms of these materials, and ways to deal with smugglers who resort to new ways of evading detection.

X-ray machines

Dubai Customs stated that inspections of bags are generally carried out by passing them through high-resolution X-ray machines after travellers arrive at the airport.

Numerous seizures have been made in collaboration with government agencies, emphasising efforts to combat sorcery and safeguard religious and social values.

If an image seen inside a bag invites suspicion, it is closely monitored until it reaches its owner and proceeds to the front Customs clearance area, following the established protocol.

Customs work in close partnership with the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai.

Seizure of materials used in witchcraft and sorcery forms part of efforts aimed at combating such acts, curbing individuals’ dealings with sorcerers, and confronting illicit trade used to harm individuals, or blackmail them.

Over the years, various objects used in witchcraft seized by the Dubai Customs include: