Ras Al Khaimah: The General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police will launch its First International Conference on Forensic Sciences tomorrow (October 30) to discuss the latest innovations in fighting crime.
The three-day event will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.
The Conference brings together a group of forensic experts from 29 countries around the world, and it also includes 96 participating speakers. As many as 156 working papers will be presented to discuss the most prominent global challenges in the field of forensic detection and crime control, ways to enhance safety, benefit from the expertise and experiences of doctors and forensic experts around the world in one place, and to keep pace with the enormous changes in the field of forensic and criminal medicine and combat all possible crime methods.
Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said: “Ras Al Khaimah Police is making every effort to achieve the vision of the Ministry of Interior, which aims to make the UAE one of the safest countries in the world by working to improve the security services provided. We aspire for the First International Conference on Forensic Sciences to be a leading global scientific model for developing the police and security work systems in the field of forensic medicine.”