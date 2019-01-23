Dubai: A woman was sentenced to seven years in jail followed by deportation on Wednesday for blinding another woman in an acid attack.
The 30-year-old Kenyan denied causing 100 per cent disability and blindness to her Filipina victim, but admitted an intention to cause harm by dousing her in two litres of acid.
The 48-year-old victim was visiting her male Kenyan friend in Satwa last March when the incident occurred.
“I went to pick up my shoes as I forgot to take them home with me the day before,” said the victim. “I sat on the side of his bed as I wanted to use the bathroom but it was occupied.
“The defendant came into the room holding a white plastic bottle and poured the acid on my face, hands and legs,” added the victim.
The 36-year-old man, who the victim had gone to visit, said that he was on his bed using his laptop when the victim arrived to collect her shoes.
“She sat beside me on the bed when the defendant came and poured the content of the bottle over her, dousing her from head to toe,” he said. “Smoke rose from her head,” he added.
The male friend also suffered injuries as some of the acid splashed on him too.
“We went to the bathroom to wash the acid off and then went to Rashid Hospital,” he added.
Officers arrived at the hospital and later arrested the defendant.
The victim said she had to endure painful surgeries and is now blind.
“I can only see direct light,” she said.
Dubai Public Prosecution didn’t reveal the reason behind the attack.