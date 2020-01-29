Promised to marry the woman, had conned several other female victims

Illustrative image. Image Credit: iStockphoto

Dubai: A man has been sentenced to one year in jail for illegally obtaining Dh195,000 from a woman after promising to marry her.

The Jordanian man met his 29-year-old compatriot victim on Facebook while looking for an apartment to rent and claimed he was an aircraft engineer before promising to marry her.

Records show that she sent him money between September and November 2018 after he claimed he had financial problems.

In January 2019 she reported him to Jebel Ali police station when he threatened to leak private images from her phone.

Dubai Police arrested the defendant and discovered that had conned many women in a similar fashion, including a Brazilian victim.

The Jordanian victim said, “He saw my request on Facebook that I was searching for an apartment and I met him in Dubai.

“I told him that I was single and was looking for an apartment to bring my parents to live with me.

“He called my father and made a proposal to marry me.”

She met him later at a shopping mall in Sharjah where he showed her a picture of his bank account, which had Dh206,000.

He later booked her a hotel room in Al Barsha and bought her a phone.

“I thought he would marry me but I later discovered that he had stolen my credit card and booked a ticket for me to go to Jordan where he was to come to meet my family and officially propose to me,” added the victim.

However, the defendant suddenly claimed he had to go to Saudi Arabia for work, and later said he ran someone over and needed more money to pay the damages.

“I borrowed Dh14,000 from my father and sent it to him. He promised he would come to Jordan within two days. Later, he asked for Dh6,000 more because his passport was stuck in Saudi Arabia,” she said.

The woman kept sending him the money and even sold her car as he told her that he was in jail in Jordan due to accumulated fines.

The defendant fabricated different stories and she kept sending him money until November 2019 when she refused to pay him more.

“He called me and threatened to defame me with my personal pictures. I informed my father who advised me to report him to the police.”