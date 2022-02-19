Dubai: Dubai Court of Appeal has overturned a verdict against three men who kidnapped a businessman over a financial dispute.
According to official records, the victim had a problem with his partner, and the latter asked him to meet up to settle the financial dispute about their company’s profit.
He went to Al Mamzar area in Dubai and saw his partner with the other two men.
“There were two people with him and they attacked me before taking me to Al Rawiya area. They stole my money and cheques,” the victim said in official records.
He reported the incident to Dubai Police after the three defendants released him.
Dubai Police arrested the partner who admitted to luring the victim to Al Mamzar area to get documents for the company.
During interrogation, the partner claimed the victim refused to give the documents, and he assaulted him with help from the other two defendants who were arrested by police.
The Dubai Court of First Instance sentenced the defendants to three years, to be followed by deportation and a fine of Dh10,900.
However, the Dubai Court of Appeal reduced the verdict to one year in jail and upheld the deportation and the fine.