Abu Dhabi: The State Security Chamber of the Federal Supreme Court on Monday sentenced a Gulf national to 15 years in jail for joining two terrorist organisations: Al Nusra Front in Syria, and Al Qaida.

The court found A.A.S.B, 45, guilty of intentionally providing funds to the two terrorist organisations to help them carry out their terrorist schemes.

The Public Prosecution investigations disclosed that he had collaborated and communicated with members of a banned organisation and transferred money to fugitive members.

He was found guilty of committing an offence under Federal Law No. (7) of 2014 and its amendments concerning Combating Terrorism Crimes.

In another case, the Court condemned three other Gulf nationals to three years in prison, in addition to a Dh50,000 fine each. Another Gulf national was handed a seven-year jail term.