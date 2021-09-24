Sharjah: The Sharjah Police are investigating the case of a 16-year-old unmarried pregnant girl whose family allegedly dumped the foetus she was carrying.
The police said the girl was taken by her family members to the hospital late at night after she started bleeding. Medical staff upon checking her found that the bleeding had occurred as a result of an abortion.
They said the girl was over six months pregnant.
When the police asked the girl’s mother about the whereabouts of the foetus, the mother allegedly claimed she had thrown it in the garbage.
During preliminary questioning, the family members of the girl claimed they did not know how their daughter got pregnant. The Sharjah Police, who are investigating the case.