Dubai: Four men were sentenced to ten years in jail and fined Dh200,000 for impersonating policemen and stealing Dh200,000 from a Dubai gardener, before running a vehicle over his hand. They will be deported after serving their sentences.
A Dubai Court of First Instance heard that four Pakistani men were monitoring their countryman who went to a bank with his friend, carrying Dh200,000 last August.
As the duo got into the car, the four defendants attacked them and claimed they were from Dubai Police.
“They were carrying handcuffs and walkie-talkies. One of them showed me a police car and they took us to a nearby vehicle. They told me that I was a suspect in a police case and they would take me to a police station,” said the 43-year-old Pakistani gardener on record.
Snatch
The defendants then went to a deserted area and dragged the two victims out of the car and snatched the cash.
“They knocked me down and the car ran over my right hand. They escaped immediately with the money,” the victim added.
The victim went to a hospital to treat his injury.
Arrest and admission
Dubai Police arrested two defendants who admitted to the robbery. The other two defendants were still at large.
Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the defendants with robbery and impersonation.
The verdict is subject to appeal within 15 days.