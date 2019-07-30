Five men sentenced to three years followed by deportation

Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Dubai Court of First Instance sentenced a gang to three years in jail to be followed by deportation for attacking a massage customer with baseball bats.

In May 2018, Dubai Police was alerted about a group of men who were physically assaulting a 30-year-old Egyptian receptionist in the street at Al Muraqabbat area.

The victim told Dubai Public Prosecution that he went with his countryman to a flat to celebrate a birthday party and saw five men and two women from Vietnam in the flat. His friend had a dispute with them and both went out of the flat.

“I went to the supermarket in the building when they followed me with knives and bats. They hit me on the head and kept assaulting me. I was seriously injured in my head,” the Egyptian man said in official records.

When Dubai Police checked surveillance cameras in the area, they identified and arrested the five men from Vietnam.

The attackers claimed that the Egyptian man came to the flat which was used for massage services, but he wanted to return his money back.

“He [the Egyptian man] was demanding to return his money after he paid for the massage. He went to the kitchen and brought a knife and put it on my throat. He stole a gold necklace, three mobile phones, Dh600 from the flat and escaped,” one of the Vietnamese attackers testified.

A medical report revealed that the Egyptian man suffered 45 per cent permanent disability after the attack.

The five defendants were charged with physically assaulting the victim causing disability.