Dubai: Dubai Court of First Instance has sentenced a gang of four men to 10 years in jail for attempted murder of an Indian man during a heist in an apartment.

The gang comprising three Afghanis and one Pakistani raided the company in Naif area to steal silver bars worth Dh24,000.

A 53-year-old Indian carpenter, who was on the premises, was stabbed in the chest with a knife.

Records revealed that the victim opened the door for the defendants, following which he was attacked and his mouth muzzled.

“They stabbed me twice on chest and once on my neck. They knocked me on the ground and when I tried to stand, they tried to stab me again but I held the knife back before falling unconscious,” said the victim in records.

The gang who subsequently searched the premises stole the silver bars and escaped.

The victim was rescued by a man who saw the door open. He called police and paramedics managed to revive the victim.

Investigations led to the arrest of the four defendants.

A 39-year-old Emirati police officer testified: “One of them confessed that a fifth suspect told them that people in the apartment which was used as a company premises had kept cash inside. They attacked the victim when he opened the door and stabbed him. Four silver bars, a gold ring and Dh1,300 in cash were found.”