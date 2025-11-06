Fujairah court dismisses groom’s lawsuit over fiancée’s luxury wedding demands

Court rules marriage can’t proceed without mutual consent after groom’s lawsuit dismissed
The Fujairah Personal Status Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a groom against his fiancée and her father after they allegedly refused to proceed with the marriage unless he agreed to what he described as “excessive and unfair” conditions, Emarat Al Youm Arabic daily reported.
The man asked the court to compel his bride-to-be to complete the marriage ceremony and move into the marital home. According to court documents, the bride demanded a large wedding in an upscale venue, a brand-new car, and for the marital home to be relocated closer to her family’s residence. These conditions were not included in the marriage contract and, the groom argued, were contrary to what had been agreed at the time of engagement.
The plaintiff said he had completed the marriage contract in accordance with Islamic law and paid a dowry of Dh130,000, in addition to jewellery, gifts and clothing. He had also prepared a fully furnished home suitable for marital life. The family had initially agreed to a modest wedding due to the recent death of one of his relatives. However, the groom claimed the bride and her guardian later refused to set a wedding date unless the new conditions were met.
He told the court he attempted to resolve the matter amicably, but when no agreement was reached, he requested that the court either order the completion of the marriage or compel the bride’s family to return the dowry and wedding expenses.
During the hearings, both parties attended and presented their arguments. The case was referred to a reconciliation committee, which failed to reach a settlement. The case then returned to the court, where both sides maintained their positions.
After reviewing the medical reports, documents and testimonies, the court ruled against the groom. It stated that his request effectively sought to force the bride into a marriage arrangement that requires mutual consent. The court said that the marriage contract did not include any condition that would allow it to compel the bride to proceed with the ceremony or move into the marital home.
The judgment referenced Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2024 on Personal Status, which defines marriage as a contract based on mutual agreement aimed at establishing a stable family. The court also cited provisions giving a woman the right not to move to the marital home until she receives her due dowry and a suitable residence.
The court concluded that the groom’s request had no legal basis, as the marriage had not been consummated, and he had not formally filed a case for obedience. It ordered the dismissal of the lawsuit and required the groom to pay court fees and legal expenses.
