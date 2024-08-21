Dubai: Four people have been sentenced to three months in prison followed by deportation for embezzling money from a woman after promising to double her money, Dubai Public Prosecution said on Wednesday.
In a post on their Instagram account, the Prosecution said the defendants first lured the victim on WhatsApp, sending her a message for a part-time job offer. They then convinced her they could make a quick profit for her if she sent them the money.
The culprits were referred to the misdemeanour court and charged with criminal participation in fraud via the IT network. The court sentenced the defendants to three months in prison and deportation.
The Prosecution urged residents to avoid engaging with messages from unofficial sources to prevent manipulation by fraudsters. Officials advised people to report any fraudulent activities to the security authorities immediately.