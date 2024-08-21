RAS AL KHAIMAH: A joint team from the Criminal and Investigation Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police and the Commercial Control and Protection Department of the Department of Economic Development have seized 650,468 counterfeit items bearing international brand trademarks, with an estimated market value of Dh23 million.

Three individuals of Arab nationality have been arrested and referred to Public Prosecution.

Brigadier Ahmed Saeed Mansoor, Acting Director General of Police Operations, praised the efforts of the joint teams, which successfully led to the seizure of the counterfeit goods, which included cosmetics, accessories and other items bearing trademark brands.

Brigadier Mansoor affirmed that the Ras Al Khaimah Police will continue to be vigilant and act decisively against anyone who threatens the country’s security, stability, economy, or the safety of its inhabitants.

Colonel Omar Al Oud Al Tunaiji, Director of the Criminal and Investigations Affairs Department, explained that the department received a letter from the Economic Development Department indicating two warehouses were being used to store counterfeit goods.

A joint task force was immediately formed to monitor the warehouses for several days, during which the suspicious loading and storage activities were recorded.