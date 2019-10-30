Police tracked down masked gang within 24 hours of their crime

Ras Al Khaimah: Four African men have been arrested after trying to steal money from an ATM in Ras Al Khaimah, police said on Wednesday.

The gang failed to obtain the money despite cutting power to the machine. Police tracked them down within 24 hours of their crime, after they fled the scene following their unsuccessful attempt.

Brigadier Abdullah Ali Al Munkis, Director General of Police Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police said the suspects admitted to attempting to steal money. The tools they used to carry out the attempted theft were seized and their case has been referred to public prosecution.

Major General Ali Abdullah Alwan Al Nuaimi, commander-in-chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the suspects were identified despite wearing marks during the attempted theft.