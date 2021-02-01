Abu Dhabi: A 30-year old Filipina expat, who has been reportedly missing since March 24 last year has been found dead, the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi confirmed on Monday.
“The Embassy of the Philippines expressed deep sadness and extended condolences to the family of Ms. Mary Anne Daynolo, whose dead body has been found by UAE police authorities last 19 January 2021. Her remains arrived in Manila on 30 January 2021,” the Philippine mission said in a statement sent to Gulf News on Monday night.
The Philippine Embassy added: “According to Abu Dhabi police authorities, a suspect, who is Ms. Daynolo’s work colleague, has confessed to the crime and is now under police custody.”
The family of Daynolo earlier created a Facebook page to help them find the missing Filipina who worked as receptionist at a hotel resort in Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. According to the family, Daynolo was last seen at her work place on March 4, 2020.
Coordination with family and police
The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi said it “is in close coordination with the family and the Abu Dhabi authorities on the ongoing criminal investigation surrounding the death of Daynolo.”
“The Embassy has been coordinating with UAE authorities since Ms. Daynolo was reported missing in March last year. Ambassador Hjayceelyn M. Quintana assured the relatives that the Embassy will spare no effort in seeking justice for the death of Ms. Daynolo. The Embassy lawyer is now closely assisting the family in taking all necessary legal action to make sure justice is served,” it added.
Family, friends and kababayans (compatriots) condoled the death of Daynolo on social media.