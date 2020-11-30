Dubai: A Dubai-based expatriate has been accused of threatening to damage a restaurant and to kill one of the workers if they didn’t offer him a free meal.
The Dubai Court of First Instance was told that the 40-year-old Moroccan defendant went to a restaurant in the Al Muraqqabat area of Dubai in September this year, asking for a free meal.
A restaurant worker testified that his owner had instructed them earlier not to give any meals to the defendant because he had damaged the restaurant’s door prior to the incident. “He was under the influence of alcohol and asked for a free meal. I refused to give him food as the owner had ordered not to serve food to the defendant. He threatened to damage the restaurant and kill one of the workers,” said the 49-year-old Moroccan worker on record.
The Moroccan owner said she received a call from the restaurant that the defendant was creating a ruckus at the restaurant as he wanted to have a free meal. “I arrived at the restaurant within ten minutes and I found him under the influence of alcohol. He threatened to destroy the place,” said the 37-year-old Moroccan owner.
Dubai Police arrested the defendant after she called the emergency number. Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the defendant with issuing threats.
The next hearing is scheduled for December 13.