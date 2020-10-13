Dubai: A Dubai worker has been accused of attempted murder as he stabbed his Bangladeshi countryman during a heated argument, the Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Tuesday.
According to official records, the 29-year-old Bangladeshi defendant fought with another expat from his country. They slapped each other and even used brooms to hit each other. The defendant then pulled out a knife and stabbed the other person causing serious injuries. Witnesses saw the incident at Ras Al Khor area and alerted Dubai Police.
A 40-year-old Pakistani witness who was at a nearby mosque reading the holy Quran, testified that it was 7:30am when he saw the defendant hidden under stairs of a building and later followed by the victim and had a heated argument.
Residents intervened
“Fight broke out between them as they slapped each other and also used sweepers in their fight. The victim hit the sweeper on the defendant’s head and stated bleeding from his nose. Many other residents gathered and tried to take a knife from his hand,” said the Pakistani man in official records.
The defendant stabbed the victim with the knife and escaped. The defendant was arrested by Dubai Police but records did not disclose the reason behind the fight. Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with attempted murder. The next hearing was scheduled on October 25.