The two Emirati victims were standing outside a villa at the time of the attack

Dubai: A 21-year-old Emirati student has been booked on charges of assaulting two countrymen with a sword over some dispute, the Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Wednesday.

According to official records, the Emirati defendant attacked the two men with a sword in front of a villa in Al Rashidiya area. The reason behind the attack was not clear in the records.

Sudden attack

The 29-year-old Emirati victim testified that he was standing with his friend in front of his house in September last year as the defendant arrived in car. He stepped out of his car and attacked him with a sword. He said that he also assaulted his friend who came for help.

“I went to welcome the defendant but he surprised me with immediate attack. He raised a big knife (sword) and tried to hit on my head. I used my arms to avoid the attack and was badly injured. The second victim came to stop the fight but he also sustained injuries,” said the 29-year-old Emirati victim in official records.

