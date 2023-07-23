Dubai: The Dubai Police have issued an urgent warning to the public about a rampant phishing scam that is currently ongoing. The alert comes after many people complained of receiving suspicious emails purportedly from the Dubai Police, urging recipients to click on a link to pay fines and service fees.
In a statement, Dubai Police warned residents and citizens to remain vigilant, to exercise caution when dealing with such messages, and to verify the authenticity of any email claiming to be from the Dubai Police.
Dubai Police have also advised anyone who receives such an email not to click on any links or provide any personal or financial information.
The phishing scam typically involves an email, seemingly from the Dubai Police, alerting the recipient that they have outstanding fines or service fees that need to be paid immediately. A link is included in the email, which leads the user to a fraudulent website designed to steal personal and financial information.
On its official twitter account, Dubai Police said: “Dubai Police issues an urgent alert to the public, warning them against phishing emails. Scammers are using deceitful tactics, urging recipients to click on a link to pay fines and service fees. We urge community members to exercise caution and stay vigilant, as well as to verify the authenticity of any email claiming to be from Dubai Police to avoid falling victim to such fraudulent practices.”