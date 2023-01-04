Abu Dhabi: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) on Tuesday issued an alert on its social media channels warning residents against falling victim to a new scam that asks them to click on links to pay ‘delivery fees’ for courier shipments.
The messages appear to be from well-known courier companies and TDRA has urged users not to click on such links, advising them to check about any shipment through the official website or app of the company.
The Authority said it has stopped the source of such fake messages and blocked the links.