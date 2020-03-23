Dubai: A worker, who has escaped from his company, threatened to kill his employer if he didn’t return his passport.
According to official records at the Dubai Court of First Instance, the 45-year-old Pakistani employer went to Bur Dubai Police Station in December 2019, to complain against a fellow-Pakistani over issuing verbal threats.
“The defendant was always causing problems with other workers and consuming alcohol. He escaped from the company and I filed a case against him at the Immigration. He threatened to kill me if I didn’t return his passport. I told him that his passport is with the authorities, not me,” the Pakistani businessman said in records.
However, the 31-year-old Pakistani defendant kept threatening to kill the employer.
“I was afraid as he is always under the influence of alcohol. He is from a family with a criminal history,” the employer claimed.
Dubai Police arrested the defendant who was charged with issuing threats.
The trial has been adjourned to April 21.
The defendant will remain under police custody.