The main facade of Dubai Courts building Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: A worker, who has escaped from his company, threatened to kill his employer if he didn’t return his passport.

According to official records at the Dubai Court of First Instance, the 45-year-old Pakistani employer went to Bur Dubai Police Station in December 2019, to complain against a fellow-Pakistani over issuing verbal threats.

“The defendant was always causing problems with other workers and consuming alcohol. He escaped from the company and I filed a case against him at the Immigration. He threatened to kill me if I didn’t return his passport. I told him that his passport is with the authorities, not me,” the Pakistani businessman said in records.

However, the 31-year-old Pakistani defendant kept threatening to kill the employer.

“I was afraid as he is always under the influence of alcohol. He is from a family with a criminal history,” the employer claimed.

Dubai Police arrested the defendant who was charged with issuing threats.

The trial has been adjourned to April 21.