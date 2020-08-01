Dubai court charges the woman of forgery and sentences her to one year in jail

A woman in the Dubai was sentenced to one year in jail and fined Dh30,000 for using her countrywoman’s ID details without her knowledge to rent a luxury car and racking up Dh75,000 in car rental bills. Photo for illustrative purpose only. Image Credit:

Dubai: An Emirati woman was sentenced to one year in jail and fined Dh30,000 for using her countrywoman’s ID details without her knowledge to rent a Mercedes car and racking up Dh75,000 in car rental bills.

A Dubai Court of First Instance heard that the 33-year-old Emirati defendant had tricked the victim into sharing copies of her Emirates ID card and driving licence on WhatsApp before presenting the documents to a car rental service provider from where she had rented the Mercedes for a month.

An Egyptian employee from the car rental company testified that the defendant called their office in February 2019, asking to rent a Mercedes GTS for one day.

“She sent her Emirates ID and driving licence copies via WhatsApp and asked that the car be delivered with the contract to her house in Al Quoz area. I went to the location and a woman wearing niqab signed the contract and gave me Dh1,200 for renting the car for one day,” the employee said on records.

Failing to pay outstanding amount

The defendant called the next day asking to extend the rental for a month.

“She kept the car until May 2019, and the rental reached Dh75,000. She paid Dh45,000 and promised to pay the rest later,” he added.

When she failed to pay the outstanding amount, the car rental company picked up the vehicle, which was parked in front of the woman’s house, before lodging a complaint against her with the police.

The car rental firm provided the officers at Bur Dubai Police Station with copies of the documents that the defendant had provided when she took the car on rent. Based on those documents, police summoned the woman whose ID details were used for taking the car on rent.

Car-sell scam

“I received a call from the police, asking me to pay Dh30,000 for a car rental firm. I told them that I didn’t rent a car, but they summoned me and showed me copies of my documents. I told them the documents were mine, but the signature was different,” the 46-year-old Emirati victim said on records.

However, when the victim saw the number of the defendant in the car rental contract, she recognised the number as the one that the defendant had used to try and trick her into a car-sell scam.

“I remembered that I had sent her my documents via WhatsApp when she wanted to buy my car. I felt she was scamming me, so I had backed off from the deal,” she added.