Dubai: A Dubai visitor has been accused of possessing and smuggling 838 grams of Marijuana hidden inside cheese powder.
The Dubai Court of First Instance was told that the 24-year-old defendant from Ghana, arrived to Dubai International Airport carrying the illegal substance.
In December last year, a Dubai Customs inspector foiled the smuggling attempt after searching the defendant’s luggage. “He reached to the last checkpoint at the airport and I asked him to open his luggage. I found a black plastic bag containing cheese powder. But inside it there was a black wrapping that contained marijuana,” the Emirati inspector testified in official records.
Action taken
The defendant was arrested by Dubai Police.
Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with possessing and smuggling 838 grams of drugs.
A verdict will be given on April 11.