Defendant got into the back seat of the taxi to assault the passenger

Dubai Courts Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: A Dubai taxi driver has been sentenced to three months in jail followed by deportation for sexually assaulting a female passenger.

The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Thursday that the 25-year-old Polish victim asked the 31-year-old Pakistani driver to drop her to Business Bay in September last year. When she sat in the back seat, the driver started flirting with her and said she was beautiful.

“I kept ignoring him but he gave me weird looks until we reached my residence,” she said. “He stopped the car and sat beside me and locked the door before touching my legs. I pushed him away and stepped out the vehicle and alerted the police,” she added.

Dubai Police arrested the driver who told officers that he was just complimenting the woman’s watch, which he said was beautiful.

“He claimed that he pulled over and got into the back of the taxi to help her pick up some items after they fell from her bag, and while doing so may have touched her leg,” said a police officer.