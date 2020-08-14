Dubai: A saleswoman at a Dubai store has been sentenced to three months to be followed by deportation for helping her friends to steal clothes and shoes from the outlet.
The Dubai Court of First Instance heard that the 38-year-old Filipina saleswoman at the shop in Rafaa. Her manager suspected that she was helping her friends to steal some items by removing the barcodes on the items.
“She often brought her friends to the shop and helped them steal items but we didn’t have proof,” the Indian manager said in official records.
How she did it
In July 2019, however, the manager said the defendant’s friend came to the shop and placed a pair of shoes and three clothing items in the changing room after removing their codes.
“Her friend left the shop and returned an hour later to pick up the items and left without paying.”
Dubai Police arrested the defendant while her friend is still at large.
During questioning, the defendant denied helping her friend to steal the items worth Dh537.
The court has ordered that the woman be deported after serving her jail term.