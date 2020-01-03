Dubai: Dubai Police recorded 297 cases of counterfeiting and forgery, with a market value of approximately Dh2.5 billion in 2019, according to the Department of Combating Economic Crimes within the General Department of Criminal Investigations.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jalaf, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department, CID, said Dubai Police, in cooperation with its partners, spares no effort to combat economic crimes involving counterfeiting of all kinds of products and goods. Through inspecting stores and capturing those who are involved in counterfeiting cases, Dubai Police managed to preserve the rights of trademarks’ owners and their intellectual property.