Dubai: The Dubai Police seized 4,172 vehicles and motorcycles in the first six months of 2023 for violating traffic laws. The most common violations were heavily modifying cars with power boosters to increase the engine speed, and riding electric scooters and bicycles without complying with technical requirements.
During the same period, the police also confiscated 8,786 electric scooters and bicycles. The confiscations were made in accordance with Executive Council Resolution No. (13) of 2022, which regulates the use of bicycles in Dubai.
The announcements were made during a performance review meeting for the General Department of Traffic, which was chaired by His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.
Lt. Gen. Al Marri stressed the crucial role of the General Department of Traffic in traffic management and enhancing public safety on the roads, in line with strategic objectives of reducing the traffic fatality rate per 100,000 population.
He also highlighted the collaborative endeavors of the department's team in raising awareness among community members, working in partnership with strategic partners from diverse government departments and police stations, as well as public and private entities.
He also reviewed the results of the department's performance indicators and initiatives, including awareness campaigns, severe and dangerous traffic accidents, types of accidents and their causes, and the most commonly committed violations.
The performance review meeting was attended by Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs; Brigadier Juma bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic; Brigadier Dr Saleh Al Hamrani, Acting Director of the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering; and several senior officers.