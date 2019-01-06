Dubai: Dubai Police have launched a ‘Policeman in Your Neighbourhood’ e-platform to monitor and solve crime in residential areas.
The announcement was made during an open-meeting with Dubai Police volunteers at Dubai Police Officer’s Club in Al Jaddaf on Thursday. It links an officer as a liaison between residents and citizens.
“It aims at addressing negative phenomena, reducing crime rate, following-up police community reports and serving people in residential districts,” said Shaikha Al Abdouli, head of awareness at Dubai Police’s crime prevention department.
First lieutenant engineer Khalifa Al Roum, secretary general of Dubai Police Youth Council, said the platform would be available over Dubai Police’s external network to measure the performance of police at solving various problems in residential areas.