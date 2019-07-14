For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai: A man was arrested for smuggling drugs to an inmate inside a detention centre in Dubai by soaking Dh100 banknotes in crystal meth, an official said on Sunday.

Brigadier Yousuf Al Adedi, director of Al Ghusais police station, said that head of the detention centre suspected the friend of one of the inmates who insisted on delivering a couple of banknotes personally to his friend inside the detention centre.

“The friend soaked Dh100 banknotes in the drug and was willing to smuggle it to the inmate. He insisted on delivering the notes to the inmate. Corporal Saleh Alawi, director of the detention centre, alerted Corporal Marwan Al Memari who inspected the notes and discovered that they were soaked in crystal meth,” said Brigadier Al Adedi.

The smuggler was arrested and the case referred to Dubai Public Prosecution to complete the investigation.

In a separate case, Corporal Ahmad Eisa from Al Ghusais police station, found drugs smuggled inside a box of contact lenses belonging to a female inmate.

“A new inmate in the detention centre kept her belongings in the safe. Corporal Ahmad Eisa suspected something was fishy as the box was unusually heavy. He searched it and found drugs hidden inside contact lenses,” added Brigadier Al Adedi.

Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, praised the efforts of the three policemen and ordered their promotion during an inspection visit to Al Ghusais police station.