Dubai: Dubai Police have arrested a drug tycoon who was wanted by UK for eight years for his role in drug trafficking in the Kingdom.
Michael Paul Moogan, 35, from Croxteth, Liverpool, who featured as part of the Operation Captura most wanted fugitives campaign, was apprehended in Dubai as a result of joint working between Dubai Police and the National Crime Agency (NCA).
Moogan had been on the run since a raid that took place at a café in Rotterdam, suspected of being used as a front for meetings between drug traffickers, cartels, and central to a plot to bring hundreds of kilograms of cocaine into the UK every week.
Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said the arrest came shortly after receiving a red notice from the Interpol. He attributed the operation’s success to the continuous support and wise leadership of Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, who has always directed the UAE’s police forces to maintain strong, active, and vital communication channels with the world’s police agencies, and Interpol to tackle transnational organised crime.
According to Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, a team was formed from elite officers of the Wanted Department and the Criminal Data Analysis Centre in the General Department of Criminal Investigation (CID). “Upon receiving a Red Notice from Interpol, Moogan was placed under intense surveillance and all his movements were monitored by the investigation unit,” Al Mansouri added. Dubai Police said that Moogan used a different name and nationality to enter the country.
Colonel Saeed Al Qamzi, director of the Wanted Department at Dubai Police, said they were able to track the suspect down despite his attempt to elude detectives with a different identity. “Thanks to the Criminal Data Analysis Centre at Dubai Police, we were able to utilise the latest capabilities and technologies to identify Moogan,” added Al Qamzi, added.
According to Dubai Police, Moogan was referred to Dubai Public Prosecution to finish the extradition procedure.
Grateful to Dubai Police
Nikki Holland, NCA Director of Investigation said, the arrest is the result of years of investigation involving a range of law enforcement partners in the UK, Europe and Middle East. “We are extremely grateful to those partners for their assistance in ensuring Moogan now faces justice and particularly thank the Dubai Police for their efforts to track him down. His extradition from the UAE is being requested,” said Holland.
Meanwhile, Steve Rodhouse, NCA Director General (Operations), said the arrest of Moogan further reflects great cooperation between the Dubai Police and the NCA. “I’d like to commend their work which showed exceptional professionalism and were able to use all the techniques at their disposal to locate him and carry out this operation,” Rodhouse added.