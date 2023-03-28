Dubai: In collaboration with the Dubai Police stations, the General Department of Criminal Investigations has arrested 25 beggars as part of its anti-begging campaign, launched under the slogan ‘Begging is a Wrong Concept of Compassion’. The arrests took place between March 23 to 27, which correspond to the first five days of Ramadan.
Major General Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, said the campaign has significantly reduced the number of beggars annually, thanks to the “strict and decisive” measures taken against those apprehended. He also explained that during the first five days of the holy month, they arrested 25 beggars, including 12 men and 13 women.
Maj Gen Al Jallaf added that begging threatens the security and safety of society, properties, and the country’s image. He explained that begging is linked to serious consequences, such as thefts and robberies, and the exploitation of children, the sick, and people of determination for illegitimate gains.
Official channels
He emphasised that official entities, charities, and associations are available for individuals to seek financial assistance or obtain meals during Ramadan. The director reminded the public that begging is illegal and punishable under Federal Law No. 9 of 2018 concerning combating begging.
Colonel Ali Salem, Director of the Infiltration Control Department in the General Department of Criminal Investigation, urged the public not to respond to beggars’ pleas, show sympathy for their appearance, and assist the police by reporting any beggars immediately through the call centre 901 or the ‘Police Eye’ service available on the Dubai Police smart app.
Col Salem also warned the community against falling victim to fraudulent electronic messages from beggars through social media and email. He advised the public to ignore and report such messages through the e-Crime platform.