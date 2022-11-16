Abu Dhabi: A minimum Dh100,000 fine will be imposed on anyone found managing an organised begging ring, the UAE Public Prosecution has warned.
In addition, the offender will also be jailed for at least six months, the authority said in a statement on its social media platforms.
“Whoever manages organised begging committed by a group of two or more persons shall be sentenced to detention for a minimum term of six months, and [imposed] a fine of no less than Dh100,000,” the Public Prosecution said.
“The same penalty shall apply to whoever brings persons to the state and uses them in organised begging,” it added.
Under the law
The activity is criminalised under Article 476 of the UAE Penal Code, officially the Federal Decree Law No 31 of 2021 Promulgating Crimes and Penalties Law.
Other offences
In addition to individuals who manage organised begging activity, those found participating are also penalised with a minimum fine of Dh5,000 fine, a maximum jail term of three months, or both. These penalties also apply on individual beggars, as well as those found sharing online pleas for funds or in-kind benefits.