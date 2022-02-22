Dubai: Have you spotted cards offering details of massage services on Dubai’s roads or on car windshields in the city? In case if you have, do not make the mistake of even picking up one such card, Dubai Police have warned.
Brigadier Jamal Al Jallaf, Director of the Criminal Investigations Department at Dubai Police, said that 2,025 people were arrested, including 165 who were distributing cards of unlicensed parlours, in the last three years.
Campaigns by Dubai Police succeeded in disconnecting the services of 3,114 phone numbers found on these cards. Dubai Police also raided 218 flats used as illegal business points, arrested 2,025 violators, of whom 1,643 were charged with violating public decency, while 165 others were held for printing and distributing indecent cards.
‘Violating public decency’
“Dubai Police have intensified their efforts to raise public awareness on such harmful activities and track down locations and the operators of these unlicensed businesses, as well as arrest distributors of massage cards,” said Brig Al Jallaf.
“Not only do such cards promote illegal businesses, but also contain indecent pictures that violate public decency. Dubai Police will put an end to this uncivilised phenomenon,” he added. He warned the public from dealing with such illicit massage centres, stressing that violators would face legal consequences, apart from exposing themselves to the obvious dangers of falling prey to extortionists.
‘Dial 901’
“Dial 901 or use the ‘Police Eye’ service via Dubai Police’s smart application to report any suspicious or illegal activity — including these unlicensed centres and their promoters,” he added.
Brig Al Jallaf said that licensed massage centres are registered with Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing and whoever wishes to seek their services are encouraged to call the department on 800545555.